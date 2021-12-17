Bridlington Lions Club on the hunt for new members

Bridlington Lions Club members organised the popular Carnival which was held on August 1 this year.

Bridlington Lions Club, which holds a number of fundraising events throughout the year, is hoping people will join to support its activities.

Despite the Covid-19 situation, the Lions members have continued to help local causes.

They have given out grants to groups and also delivered iPads to hospitals which patients used to keep in touch with their relatives.

Events such as the popular Carnival in August and the Santa Dash which took place earlier this month bring in money which is then passed on to good causes in the area.

A Lions spokesman said: “Since the start of the Covid-19 restrictions, Bridlington Lions have had to abandon many of its fundraising activities.

“However, our service to the community continues and recent grants have been made to the Scrubs sewing group, iPads for hospitals to allow patients to communicate with their families, and to several food banks.

“Our members keep in touch through virtual meetings and a new team of officers is in place for our Lions year which has just started.

“We are looking for new members to join our club, so if you have some spare time on your hands and would like to give something back to your local community, we would love to hear from you.”