Town Mayor, Councillor John Arthur, presents the plaque to Brian Lampard. Photo courtesy of Bridlington Town Council.

Bridlington Town Council said it was delighted to present Brian Lampard with a plaque to acknowledge his 22 years of voluntary outstanding services to the various remembrance events in Bridlington since 2001.

The council said: “Much of the success of the events in Bridlington can be attributed to Brian as he has played a huge part behind the scenes with the organisation of the parade for so very long. Brian is an absolute legend and he is now handing over the parade reins to Shaun Marsburg.

"Bridlington Town Council wishes to thank Brian personally for all that he has done and to wish him the very best.”

This year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal launch will take place at the Promenades Shopping Centre on Saturday, October 28 at noon. The council is once again providing wreaths, memorial crosses, large poppies and general crosses so people can support the campaign.

A town council spokesperson, via Facebook, said: “Get your wreaths, large event poppies, memorial crosses and general poppies from the Bridlington Town Council.

“All are now available to purchase from the town council offices on Marshall Avenue.

“The suggested donation for a wreath is £25, event poppies are £3, and memorial cross and general poppies are £1, you can pay by Cash or Cheque (all cheques made payable to The RBL Poppy Appeal).”