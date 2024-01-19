Bridlington man organises ‘Celine Dion’ event to raise money for murder victims in memory of his beloved mother

The event is being organised by Bridlington man Daniel Galloway, who is hoping to raise money for a charity supporting murder victims following the death of his mother.

This Celine Dion tribute artist has 19k followers on social media is coming to the Beaconsfield pub in Bridlington on February 23.

Mr Galloway sadly lost his mother Vera Hudson in 2019, when she was murdered by a neighbour in Hull.

Since this traumatic event, Mr Galloway has bravely taken on fundraising challenges to raise money for other people who have also suffered through a similar traumatic event.

The fundraising event will take place the Beaconsfield pub in Bridlington and will include a performance from a popular Celine Dion tribute act, a pool and darts competition, a tombola with prizes and free food.

The pool and darts competition starts at 3pm, the free food is served at 5pm and the Celine Dion act will begin at 8pm. Please note the tribute performance is a ticket only event.

Mr Galloway said: “'I decided that I wanted to start doing charity events for the people that helped my family through tough times and for other people that have gone through similar trauma.

“I'm not just doing it for my mum, I'm doing it for everyone who's lost a loved one- I'm still forget a broken man but want to make a difference and create awareness.

“It kills me every day, but if I can go out in life knowing I've made a difference I'll be a happy man.

“I've already done a charity event for Victim Support- I did a 57 mile walk with my friend and my brother- we walked from Bridlington to Hull and we raised £1,436.”

Funds raised will be donated to Victim Support, an independent charity dedicated to supporting victims of crime and traumatic incidents in England and Wales. They provide specialist help to support people to cope and move on to the point where they feel they are back on track with their lives.

The Celine Dion event will take place on February 23, with tickets being sold on a first come first served basis.