Bridlington Millau Twinning Association is celebrating 32 years of forging friendships, connecting people and enhancing understanding by hosting a group from the French town next year.

The association is hosting a group from Millau from Saturday, April 6 to Saturday, April 13 and is inviting anyone from Bridlington and the surrounding villages to take part by accommodating one of the visitors.

Chris Myers, chairman of the association, said. “As there will be singles, couples and families visiting, we need a wide range of accommodation possibilities. It truly is a mutually enriching experience which could even be the start of a long-term friendship with your guest.”

If you would like more information on being a host during the Millau week contact Chris on 07749776746 or [email protected].

Mr Myers added: “Right from the start, we knew that there was so much potential in home stays rather than just taking a holiday.

"Being involved in the daily routine of a family offers such an insight into a mutual understanding of each other’s culture and the way we live our lives.

"It goes beyond language as many of these friendships have been forged between people who don’t speak each other’s language fluently.

“Most of our visitors have some English and want to spend time in an English home.