Kids' Corner Nursery in Bridlington is teaming up with Real Aid to provide a food bank for the community.

The nursery, located on Queen Street in Bridlington, is teaming up with Real Aid to start a new food bank. They aim to help families who are struggling in the local area, especially during the cost of living crisis.

Real Aid is a charity based in East Yorkshire who provide assistance to vulnerable families and children. The charity aims to help children who are suffering through sickness, need, hardship, or distress.

According to The Food Foundation, 9.7 million adults (18 per cent of households) and four million children live in households that have experienced food insecurity i n September 2022.

With the cost of living crisis still affecting people across the country, food banks are becoming a lifeline to many vulnerable people.

A spokesperson from Kids’ Corner Nursery said: “We are accepting non-perishable foods as well as nappies and wet wipes.

“Lauran McGeoch, nursery manager, supported one of our own families recently and it made us realise we could do so much more in the wider town.

“The Kids’ Corner Nursery’s ethos is to be the best you can possibly be.

“We love to do just that by helping others and have plans for community groups for families in the area in relation to healthy eating; potty training and general support with children and their families' needs. “

Please contact 07395324940 for more information.

The nursery is open Monday to Friday 7am until 6pm for item collections.