Bridlington Old Town’s popular Secret Garden weekend ‘will be back bigger and better’ pledge after event is cancelled

The Secret Garden weekend, which was due to be held at the end of June. However, some owners are not comfortable opening their gardens to the public yet, leading to a lack of venues.

The popular event, which was due to be held at the end of June.

However, some owners are not comfortable opening their gardens to the public yet, leading to a lack of venues.

An OTA spokesperson said: “It is with sadness that we have to announce that our Secret Garden weekend at the end of June, will not go ahead this year, we are having to cancel.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately, because of the current situation, a lot of our garden owners are reluctant to open their gardens to the public this year, and we at the OTA understand and support their decisions.