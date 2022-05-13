Bridlington Old Town’s popular Secret Garden weekend ‘will be back bigger and better’ pledge after event is cancelled

This year’s Secret Garden weekend, organised by Bridlington the Old Town Association, has been cancelled.

Friday, 13th May 2022, 2:14 pm
The Secret Garden weekend, which was due to be held at the end of June. However, some owners are not comfortable opening their gardens to the public yet, leading to a lack of venues.

However, some owners are not comfortable opening their gardens to the public yet, leading to a lack of venues.

An OTA spokesperson said: “It is with sadness that we have to announce that our Secret Garden weekend at the end of June, will not go ahead this year, we are having to cancel.

“Unfortunately, because of the current situation, a lot of our garden owners are reluctant to open their gardens to the public this year, and we at the OTA understand and support their decisions.

“We will be back bigger and better, and most importantly, safe next year.”