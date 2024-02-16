The New Inn, located in Bridlington, has raised £1450 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution through generous donations from the community and a fun-filled charity day.

Operators of the New Inn, Rhys and Katie Jones, along with the rest of the team at the pub, recently hosted a charity day where the community came together to raise vital funds for the RNLI and even got a visit from Finley, the official mascot for the RNLI!

The bustling charity day saw an auction with an array of fantastic prizes including hotel stays, a hamper of goodies, beauty treatments and meals for 2 out at local restaurants.

The New Inn also raised money through hook a boat (a nautical twist on the classic hook a duck fair game), karaoke – where customers could pay to belt out their favourite karaoke song – and by collecting from other local businesses who were also fundraising for the RNLI.

Rhys and Katie chose the RNLI charity as it aims to keep the community safe.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is run by volunteer lifeboat crews who patrol beaches all across the UK and provide essential services including rescuing those stranded at sea and administering first aid where necessary.

In the nearly 200 years that it has been operating, the RNLI have saved over 144,000 lives but require the generosity of the community to keep going.

To celebrate raising £1450, the RNLI invited Rhys and Katie for a tour of one of their lifeboats and showed them exactly where the money raised was being spent and how much of a difference it has made to the charity.

Rhys said: “It has been truly magical to watch the community come together and raise money for such an important cause.

“We would like to thank all those that have donated or got involved in our charity day and made the fundraising so successful.

"The power of the community is unmatched, and we’re excited to host more charity events in the future.”