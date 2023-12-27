Bridlington residents have chance to win up to £1,000 in coastal change competition

People in Bridlington are being asked to produce creative concepts that could help communicate the challenge of coastal change.

Changing Coasts East Riding is delivered by East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Photo: James Hardisty

Coastal Change is the fourth theme in the international design competition, which looks for ways to creatively communicate coastal change and the benefits of adaptation and resilience to the impacts of climate change.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, portfolio holder for coastal communities at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity that fits closely with our Changing Coasts East Riding project’s aims of bringing people together to plan for the future of our beautiful coastline.

“This global competition explores how we can understand and successfully adapt to the challenges posed by coastal change. I encourage everyone with an inspiring idea to enter and be a voice for the East Riding.”

Entry is free and closes on Saturday, January 13. People can submit their ideas in a range of different formats, including illustrations, photos, video, poetry, audio and sculpture.

Prizes range from £250 to £1,000. Winners will be announced on February 2 and will feature in a local exhibition and a Climate Creatives Challenge Compendium.