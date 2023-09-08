There will be a drop-in event at Bridlington North Library on Wednesday, September 21.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council held a public survey in March 2022, encouraging people to share what was important to them in terms of design and where they live.

That survey received more than 1,600 responses.

The council has now created a draft design code for the East Riding, and residents are invited to give their feedback as part of a formal public consultation, running from Monday, September 11, to Sunday, October 22.

As part of the consultation a drop-in event will take place at Bridlington North Library on Wednesday, September 21, from 12.30pm and 6.30pm.

The Government is introducing design codes across the country as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently going through Parliament.

The codes aim to create beautiful, sustainable, and liveable communities, guiding things such as architecture, local building materials and street layouts.

In March 2022, East Riding of Yorkshire Council was one of 25 planning authorities chosen as “pathfinders” for the new design code policy.

The council received £160,000 from the Government to help create a code outlining the requirements that planning agents, developers and applicants must follow for new developments in the East Riding.

At the full council meeting in July, Councillor Leo Hammond, portfolio holder for planning, communities and public protection, said it was “a mammoth task” but that the team at the council had produced an excellent document.

Cllr Hammond said: “I was very happy to see that many of the issues that are regularly raised by planning committee members are addressed in this document, such as parking, tree-lined streets, transport links, garden sizes, and crucially, encouraging better housing designs rather than little red boxes.

“I think this code is a very exciting development for the East Riding and gives us an even stronger hand to ensure development is the best it can be for our area.”

To view the code online and give feedback, visit eryc.link/designcodesurvey