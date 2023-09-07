News you can trust since 1882
Hull and East Yorkshire Citizens Advice strikes intensify as protests spread to Bridlington

Strikes by over 60 Hull and East Riding Citizens Advice workers intensified this week, as protests spread to the bureau’s offices in Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:32 BST
Citizens Advice workers in Bridlington went on strike on Tuesday (September 5).

Nine consecutive days of fresh strike action began this week, following four days of industrial action in late July and August.

The workers voted for strike action after the charity refused to increase pay in line with National Joint Council (NJC) scales operated by local authorities.

Sharon Graham, Unite the Union general secretary, said many of Citizens Advice’s workers are earning just above the minimum wage.

On Tuesday (September 5) protests took place outside the Bridlington Citizens Advice office on Prospect street, with workers showing their upset surrounding their rates of pay.

The workers began strike action on August 29 and will continue striking until September 8.

Citizens Advice services will not be available during this time.

