Citizens Advice workers in Bridlington went on strike on Tuesday (September 5).

Nine consecutive days of fresh strike action began this week, following four days of industrial action in late July and August.

The workers voted for strike action after the charity refused to increase pay in line with National Joint Council (NJC) scales operated by local authorities.

Sharon Graham, Unite the Union general secretary, said many of Citizens Advice’s workers are earning just above the minimum wage.

On Tuesday (September 5) protests took place outside the Bridlington Citizens Advice office on Prospect street, with workers showing their upset surrounding their rates of pay.

The workers began strike action on August 29 and will continue striking until September 8.