Bridlington RNLI holds naming ceremony and dedication for inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings

Bridlington’s D-Class lifeboat was officially named on Sunday August 21 after a long delay due to the pandemic.

The D-Class lifeboat came as a result from the legacy of Ernie Wellings, who was originally from South London before retiring to Grantham.

Mr Wellings served with the Royal Engineers during the Second World War before returning to working on the railways.

Family of Ernie Wellings with the Rev Matthew Pollard and Ernie Wellings.

He had been a committed supporter of the RNLI for many years.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew, invited guests, family and friends gathered at the Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

The event was opened by Dave Garnett, the Bridlington Chairman of the Lifeboat Management Group, before Mr Wellings’ niece, Linda Neal, handed the boat over to the RNLI which was accepted by Ross Barraclough, Head of Region for the North and East of the RNLI.

The boat was then accepted by Chris Shaw, Lifeboat Operations Manager (Operations) and Andy Webber, duty helm on behalf of Bridlington Lifeboat Station.

Ernie Wellings' niece Linda Neal.

The service of dedication was led by the Rev Matthew Pollard before volunteer crew member Joff Pearson gave a reading to the guests, Joff being the first person to helm the boat at Bridlington RNLI on a service call.

This was followed by Steve Clark, Lifeboat Operations Manager (People and Communications) who invited Rod Orford, Ernie’s nephew, to name the lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’.

The proceedings were brought to a close by Bob Taylor, Water Safety Officer, before the guests were given a demonstration of the boat’s capabilities when the boat was launched for a short display in front of the station.

David Garnet said during his speech: “Whatever your relationship to the RNLI, whether you’re a supporter or a volunteer, past or present, thank you so much for coming along today and for helping to save lives at sea”.

