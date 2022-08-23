News you can trust since 1882
"It's an adrenaline rush" - Bridlington RNLI recruits its first ever overseas volunteer

Kristina Batalina has become Bridlington RNLI’s first ever overseas volunteer.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 1:49 pm

After travelling from her home in Latvia and with time spent in Denmark and then Germany for three years, where she trained as a chef, Kristina has finally settled in Bridlington.

After arriving in the UK, Kristina has not only secured a job in her profession as a chef but in joining the Bridlington RNLI, becomes its first ever overseas volunteer and joins the other four female crew members.

Kristina became interested in volunteering with the RNLI and after a few visits to the Bridlington Station, decided to sign up and join as a volunteer.

Kristina Batalina.

She will now start weekly RNLI training exercises focussing on teamwork, technical competence and safe operating procedures covering everything from boat-handling, search and rescue, and navigation, to radar training, radio communications and casualty care.

Crews also practise rescue scenarios involving other emergency services such as the Coastguard and fire and rescue services.

Kristina said: “I like everything that causes an adrenaline rush and gives me as many emotions as possible.

"I constantly sing and dance while cooking, I love to walk, in general I like movement, not just to sit at home in front of the TV.

"So, volunteering for the RNLI suits my lifestyle perfectly”.

Bridlington Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM) Steve Clark added: “Bridlington Lifeboat Station is delighted that after a familiarisation tour of the station, and thereafter a preliminary interview by the LOM’s, Kristina confirmed that she would like to volunteer.

"We are looking forward to her being a part of the Lifesaving Team at Bridlington.

"Her enthusiasm, desire to learn and willingness to help others is commendable.

"She will be fully involved in the station's training programme.

"I am minded of the wise words of Benjamin Franklin, “you tell me and I forget. You teach me and I remember. You involve me and I learn”.

"Kristina will be fully involved and I am confident she will do very well at the station.”

Kristina and Tabatha Craig are also taking part ion a skydive to help Bridlington RNLI.

