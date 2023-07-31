The helm and coxswain, along with the Deputy Launch Authority for the day, were amongst the crew entertaining the crowd of visitors at the RNLI Open Day when they spotted a small inflatable dinghy being carried out to sea on the wind with little prospect of returning to the shore without assistance.

The coxswain promptly called the HM Coastguards who at 3:20pm requested the immediate launch of the Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’.

The volunteer crew of three launched at 3:23pm arriving on the scene within a matter of minutes taking the two adult males in the inflatable on board.

The Bridlington inshore Lifeboat had to launch during the stations popular Open Day. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The ILB arrived back at the south beach at 3:33pm with the rescued men, who were safe and well and very grateful for the crew’s assistance.

Water safety advice was given to the rescued males.

Ash Traves, Volunteer Helm of the ILB, said ‘Quick intervention in this launch has prevented what could have turned into something much more serious, with a freshening offshore wind dragging the inflatable out to sea in a matter of minutes.

Bridlington boat and shore crew from the rescue.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

“Thankfully this was averted by the prompt action of the volunteer crew’.

