Bridlington RNLI jump to the rescue on their special Open Day due to an inflatable that was swept out to sea

The Bridlington RNLI Open Day was interrupted on Saturday July 29 after an inflatable was spotted being taken out to sea on the offshore wind close to the North Pier, Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:41 BST

The helm and coxswain, along with the Deputy Launch Authority for the day, were amongst the crew entertaining the crowd of visitors at the RNLI Open Day when they spotted a small inflatable dinghy being carried out to sea on the wind with little prospect of returning to the shore without assistance.

The coxswain promptly called the HM Coastguards who at 3:20pm requested the immediate launch of the Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’.

The volunteer crew of three launched at 3:23pm arriving on the scene within a matter of minutes taking the two adult males in the inflatable on board.

The Bridlington inshore Lifeboat had to launch during the stations popular Open Day. Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerThe Bridlington inshore Lifeboat had to launch during the stations popular Open Day. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
The Bridlington inshore Lifeboat had to launch during the stations popular Open Day. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
The ILB arrived back at the south beach at 3:33pm with the rescued men, who were safe and well and very grateful for the crew’s assistance.

Water safety advice was given to the rescued males.

Ash Traves, Volunteer Helm of the ILB, said ‘Quick intervention in this launch has prevented what could have turned into something much more serious, with a freshening offshore wind dragging the inflatable out to sea in a matter of minutes.

Bridlington boat and shore crew from the rescue.Photo: RNLI/Mike MilnerBridlington boat and shore crew from the rescue.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
Bridlington boat and shore crew from the rescue.Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

“Thankfully this was averted by the prompt action of the volunteer crew’.

The station still held its annual Open Day which comprised of fun activities including a frisbee challenge, an octopus surprise, hook a lifeboat, soak the crew and the ever-popular welly wanging.

