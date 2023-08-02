Bridlington RNLI launch to assist a 'distressed' fishing vessel for second call out of the day

Bridlington RNLI were called to launch for the second time on Monday morning (August 1).

A dawn launch was prompted by a submerged van located near the Sewerby steps. The RNLI team arrived and checked that no one was trapped inside the vehicle.

Bridlington RNLI Lifeboat 'Antony Patrick Jones' returns after the launch. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Later that same day, at 10:49am the HM Coastguards asked the volunteer crew to immediately launch the all-weather lifeboat ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ as a call had come in that a fishing vessel had put out a distress signal.

The volunteer crew launched at 11:14am and headed out on what was expected to be a 19-mile trip out to the southwest of Bridlington.

Not long into the rescue, it was established that the signal had been sent in error due to a technical issue on the vessel and the ALB Lifeboat was stood down. The volunteer crew made way back to Bridlington and the boat arrived back to the beach at 11:53am, was recovered, washed down, and made ready for service.