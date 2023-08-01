Bridlington RNLI launched just after dawn this morning (Tuesday 1 August 2023) after a van was seen submerged between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps early this morning.

The van, which was found almost fully submerged, was spotted just after first light this morning with the HM Coastguards requesting the immediate launch of the Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ at 5:49am.

The volunteer crew of three launched within 10 minutes of the request and were on scene at 6:10am to find the van submerged just past its windscreen. A safe search was conducted of the vehicle and it was discovered that the van was unoccupied. The HM Coastguard and Police were updated and the volunteer RNLI crew were stood down and returned to beach by 6:20am.