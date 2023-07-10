At about 5.30pm at Bridlington South beach, three men between the ages of 20 and 25 were reported to have been blown out to sea by strong offshore winds in an inflatable kayak.

Taryne-Rose Cullen, RNLI Water Safety Delivery Support, said: “The men were around 400 to 500 metres out to sea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taryne entered the water using a rescue board and called for further assistance from new RNLI lifeguard George Welch.

George Welch had an intense first day with Bridlington RNLI. Photo: Cade Dickinson.

It was George’s first day at work. He entered the water, also using a rescue board, and followed Taryne to the casualties.

Andrew Jamieson, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “George safely returned the first man to shore and then went back into the sea to collect the second man who had started swimming towards the beach.

“Taryne had the third man on a rescue board who was also safely returned to shore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HM Coastguard was called by the coordinating RNLI lifeguard Kennady Webster. The inflatable kayak was retrieved and brought back to shore. The lifeguards ensured all casualties were safe and did not require aftercare.

Taryne-Rose Cullen, RNLI Water Safety Delivery Support, as also on hand to help rescue the three men swept out to sea. Photo: Cade Dickinson.

Taryne said: “To know when the wind is offshore, keep an eye out for the orange windsock on lifeguarded beaches to see which way the wind is blowing.

“Offshore winds are unpredictable. As lifeguards, we urge people not to take inflatables into the sea as they can get pulled out from shore within seconds.’