Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew were tasked shortly before 11.30pm on Tuesday August 1.

It was reported that a male had been taken ill on board a guard vessel, which was 25 miles north east of Flamborough Head. He required urgent medical treatment which meant the male needed to be evacuated from the vessel by the volunteer crew.

The Bridlington RNLI have had a very busy day, with three seperate call outs within 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bridlington all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Antony Patrick Jones immediately launched at 11.49pm reaching the vessel in an hour. The male was able to disembark onto the ALB by means of a boarding ladder. Thankfully the sea state was slight and weather conditions favourable.

Once aboard the lifeboat he was placed into the survivor’s cabin along with one member of the volunteer lifeboat crew who administered casualty care.

The lifeboat then started the journey back to Bridlington, arriving at Bridlington Harbour.

The male was then handed over to the HM Coastguards for onward transportation to Scarborough Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer crew then proceeded back to the South Beach, was recovered, washed down, refuelled and was ready for service by 4.00am.

Steve Emmerson, Volunteer Coxswain, said “After three shouts in one day, you could say we were kept very busy over the past 24 hours. All in all, this was another well-executed launch, rescue, and recovery.