WATCH: Bridlington RNLI investigate submerged van on beach later removed by council

Bridlington RNLI launched just after dawn after a van was seen submerged between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps early in the morning.

HM Coastguards requested the immediate launch of the Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ at 5:49am.

With the assistance of a beach tractor, East Riding of Yorkshire Council removed the van from the sands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer crew of three launched within 10 minutes of the request and were on scene at 6:10am to find the van submerged just past its windscreen.

A safe search was conducted of the vehicle and it was discovered that the van was unoccupied.

The HM Coastguard and Police were updated and the volunteer RNLI crew were stood down and returned to beach by 6:20am.

Volunteer Helm of the ILB, Ash Traves said ‘We managed to get the ILB launched this morning and made good speed on a calm sea reaching the van in 10 minutes. We made a thorough and safe search of the van and ensured that no persons were trapped inside’.

The RNLI in Bridlington we called out at dawn to ensure no one was trapped inside of the deserted van. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This van had been driven on to Bridlington’s north beach and was left on the beach as the tide came in.

“With the tide out the next morning our staff, with the aid of the beach tractor, managed to tow the vehicle up the foreshore, where it was recovered by the owner.”