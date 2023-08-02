News you can trust since 1882
WATCH: Bridlington RNLI investigate submerged van on beach later removed by council

A van has been submerged on Bridlington North beach, causing a dawn RNLI launch and removal by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:58 BST

Bridlington RNLI launched just after dawn after a van was seen submerged between the HM Coastguard station and Sewerby steps early in the morning.

HM Coastguards requested the immediate launch of the Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ at 5:49am.

With the assistance of a beach tractor, East Riding of Yorkshire Council removed the van from the sands.
The volunteer crew of three launched within 10 minutes of the request and were on scene at 6:10am to find the van submerged just past its windscreen.

A safe search was conducted of the vehicle and it was discovered that the van was unoccupied.

The HM Coastguard and Police were updated and the volunteer RNLI crew were stood down and returned to beach by 6:20am.

Volunteer Helm of the ILB, Ash Traves said ‘We managed to get the ILB launched this morning and made good speed on a calm sea reaching the van in 10 minutes. We made a thorough and safe search of the van and ensured that no persons were trapped inside’.

The RNLI in Bridlington we called out at dawn to ensure no one was trapped inside of the deserted van. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner
A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This van had been driven on to Bridlington’s north beach and was left on the beach as the tide came in.

“With the tide out the next morning our staff, with the aid of the beach tractor, managed to tow the vehicle up the foreshore, where it was recovered by the owner.”

The van has now been taken for repairs locally by the owner.

