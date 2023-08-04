Kärcher cleaning equipment being put through its paces by Bridlington RNLI volunteer Dave Coverdale. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

The cleaning equipment could save volunteers in Bridlington hours of time, speeding up their cleaning routines after responding to a shout.

All 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland are set to receive Kärcher cleaning equipment across the next three years. This will include professional grade pressure washers and other important cleaning appliances to support with vital maintenance at every lifeboat station.

Depending on their requirements, each station will receive different cleaning appliances to help speed up cleaning processes and improve cleaning power, so RNLI lifesavers can easily get ready to launch again.

AJ Shepherd at Bridlington Lifeboat Station said: 'Kärcher’s equipment will really help us in the vital maintenance of the station and lifeboats. Maintaining and cleaning the equipment and lifeboat station is important to keep it in the best condition possible and ensures we are ready at all times to save lives at sea.

‘We’re lucky enough to have received a walk-behind Scrubber Dryer which will help our volunteers to reduce the time spent cleaning and ensure the task is a lot easier on our lifesaving crew.’

Jonny Flower, Kärcher UK, said: “The RNLI staff were really friendly and very impressed with the machine. They are all looking forward to having a go’.

In September 2021, the launch of the partnership was celebrated with ‘reverse graffiti’ at Brighton Marina. The clean art was pressure washed onto a harbour wall, displaying the RNLI’s lifesaving message ‘Float to Live’.

James Gordon, Kärcher UK Marketing Director said: “We are proud and honoured to be partnering with the RNLI, and supporting the vital work they do in saving lives at sea. We’re delighted that our equipment will play a role in keeping the boats and stations clean and ready for callouts at all times during the year."