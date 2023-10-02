Experienced helm, Jason ‘Forest’ Webber, is leaving the volunteer RNLI team. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Jason ‘Forest’ Webber is leaving the volunteer RNLI team, while Danielle Coverdale is taking a sabbatical and is travelling ‘down under’ for a year.

Mr Webber was one of the most experienced helms at Bridlington RNLI and had been with the crew since 2006.

He will remain within the RNLI organisation.

RNLI volunteer Danielle Coverdale taking is travelling to Australia for a year. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner

Mr Webber is heading to Poole to train as a fleet coxswain/mechanic.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “The team has said goodbye to one of the most experienced helms at Bridlington RNLI.

"Jason ‘Forest’ Webber has been with Bridlington RNLI since 2006 after seven previous years at Flamborough, left for overseas work in 2013 but returned in 2019.

The RNLI volunteer crew at the Bridlington lifeboat station. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner.

"Forest is not only helm on the inshore lifeboat but also crew on the all-weather boat, too. Our loss won’t be the RNLI’s, as Forest is heading off to Poole to train as a fleet coxswain/mechanic.

"Everyone at Bridlington RNLI wishes him well, onwards and upwards Forest.

"Also, another crew member on the move, taking a sabbatical, is Danielle Coverdale, who is heading ‘Down Under’ for at least a year. Danielle has been with the crew at Bridlington since 2018. Good luck and don’t miss the UK winter, too.

“Special thanks to Celebration Cookie Cakes for the fabulous RNLI cake and cupcakes.”