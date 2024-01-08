Bridlington school children 'loved taking part' in design competition for new show homes in the town

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East has brought a school pupils’ competition-winning bedroom design to life at their ‘The Sands’ housing development in Bridlington.

Here is Mia, a Bridlington student, showing off her winning designs in the show home bedroom. Photo courtesy of Barratt Homes Yorkshire East.

Pupils at Hilderthorpe Primary School had previously participated in an interior design competition with Barratt Homes, in which they were tasked to design a new children’s bedroom, based on ‘Where the Wild Things are. This design competition was inspired by popular books he 60th anniversary, which took place last year.

After much deliberation by Barratt Homes, Mia, aged eleven, was the chosen winner with her exciting design which has been carefully recreated by the interior design team at The Sands.

Mia, along with her classmates, were all invited down to the development to see her design brought to life, where they all received a copy of the 60th anniversary storybook.

Hilderthorpe Primary School students at The Sands site, with their 'Where the Wild Things Are' bedroom designs. Photo courtesy of Barratt Homes Yorkshire East/Jon Corken

Alice Hammond-Reid, class teacher at Hilderthorpe Primary School, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Barratt Homes Yorkshire East and The Sands team for inviting our pupils to take part in such a creative activity. The pupils loved taking part in the competition and then seeing Mia’s design come to life.”

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ The Sands development, said: “We absolutely loved welcoming the pupils from Hilderthorpe Primary School to The Sands, and showing Mia her winning design in person.

“As a local housebuilder, we are really keen to support the communities in which we build, and we’d like to thank the school for visiting our development, and a special shoutout to Mia for her wonderful design. We hope that the class enjoys their new storybooks and continue to explore their love of reading and learning.”

Located on Kingsgate, near Bridlington’s South Beach, The Sands is an energy-efficient development of two, three and four-bedroom homes