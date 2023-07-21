The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) represents building materials sector businesses across the region.

The BMF’s Apprenticeship Pledge recognises apprenticeships as a key route for the development of new talent in the sector, which offers a diverse range of roles from warehouse and storage to finance and engineering.

It comes as the Construction Skills Network revealed in its latest report that 225,000 new construction workers are needed by 2027.

John Newcomb, BMF CEO said: “The BMF Apprenticeship Pledge is a commitment to taking control of the skills gap and offering opportunities to new entrants in the building materials supply sector as well as laying clear pathways to progression for colleagues already working in the industry.

“The BMF Apprenticeship Pledge will highlight to potential recruits in Bridlington and across the UK that they can join an industry where they will benefit from robust prospects, with plenty of options to develop, learn and excel, and join an exciting community that offers excellent prospects.”

“Building materials supply is a dynamic and interesting sector, which plays a major part of the UK economy.

“We need talented people, including school leavers and people of all ages and from all walks of life, to get involved in areas including the provision of new products to make homes more sustainable and to achieve a lower carbon future.

“Many companies in our membership are run by people who started out in the industry as an apprentice or in a junior role.

“They’ve benefitted from development and training to reach their potential and are now in senior positions themselves.

“Now they are looking to recruit the next generation to join the industry to build the future.”

The BMF has a unique approach to support young people employed by its members, with exclusive events, initiatives and activities that reflect the importance and value the industry places in encouraging and supporting talent.