Bridlington School's intrepid explorers hope to trek through Borneo jungle next year
The three teenagers, Lucy, Theo, and Chessie, are in Year 9 and have already been out in the community fundraising and spreading awareness for their campaign. They have organised a sponsored litter pick at North Beach alongside a number of bake sales, tombolas, and raffles on their weekends off school.
The students are all animal lovers and want to use this adventurous trip to explore new cultures and learn more about the natural world.
The group will be trekking through the jungle, meeting some endangered animals, and working to protect habitats. They will also be living with the locals and helping them with projects such as building classrooms and helping with water systems.
Once the students finish their jungle adventure, they will return home and educate their peers about conservation and other cultures.
Theo said: "I'm so excited about travelling to Borneo and trekking through the jungle. I'd really like to see a Sun Bear in its native habitat"
Lucy said: "I'm really looking forward to living with the local people and getting involved in the projects Camp International has planned for us and trying some different foods".
Chessie said: "We are all animal lovers and are really passionate about educating others about what we can do to help the animals in Borneo.
“I'm looking forward to sharing what we have learned to make the world a better place, although I hope I don't meet any big spiders!".
Alongside monetary donations, the group is looking for more raffle prizes from local businesses to help them organise their fundraising raffles and tombolas.
Bridlington businesses such as Ritchies, Buddha Bar, Sewerby Hall, and Flower of May have already donated prizes to their cause.
Logos from local businesses can also be added to the group’s official t-shirts, in exchange for a donation to their cause.
Helen Rawlings, Lucy’s mum, said: “The Bridlington Round Table got them to do a whole presentation about the expedition and the kids answered lots of questions. They were thrilled to be offered some generous help and contacts through the group.
"Bridlington Round Table thought it was refreshing to have young people who would give up their holiday time to go on an adventure to the other side of the world.
"They are generally fairly quiet children so to see them talk with such passion and enthusiasm was heart-warming and shows how far they are prepared to step out of their comfort zone.”Visit https://tinyurl.com/dzjf9nsk to donate to the group’s GoFundMe page, or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1605161206982886 to find out more about the group’s fundraising efforts.
