News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Bridlington Spa 'proud' of their prestigious win at regional tourism awards

Bridlington Spa has won an impressive award at The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Bridlington Spa won the 'Remarkable Business Events Venue of the Year' award. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.Bridlington Spa won the 'Remarkable Business Events Venue of the Year' award. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.
Bridlington Spa won the 'Remarkable Business Events Venue of the Year' award. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.

Now in its 13th year, the eagerly anticipated event event saw the region’s tourism sector come together at the Doubletree by Hilton in Hull.

A total of 65 hopeful finalists were in the running for the awards, which recognise the best individuals, attractions and hospitality businesses in the area’s tourism industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bridlington Spa won the ‘Remarkable Business Events Venue’ of the year award, following months of hard work and some fantastic events.

Most Popular
The REYTAS awards were held in person this year, for the first time since 2019. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.The REYTAS awards were held in person this year, for the first time since 2019. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.
The REYTAS awards were held in person this year, for the first time since 2019. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.

The Judges said: "Bridlington Spa is located in the centre of the town overlooking the bay and beaches.

“The spa offers a total of eight conference rooms ranging from the Royal Hall, which holds up to 3,800 standing, down to a small meeting room for up to five people.

“Enjoy spectacular views from these function suites of the sea and harbour. The Spa is a magnet for world class talent and a versatile venue for weddings and Birthday parties, as well as any other celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All catered for by an inhouse catering team, enthusiastic staff and first class sustainability practices."

Read More
McFly rock packed house at Bridlington Spa

Mark, General Manager at Bridlington Spa, said via social media: “This is a real team win, and I’m overwhelmed and privileged to work with such an amazing team.

“This win is their win, we are all only good because of the sum of our parts. Every member of staff from our casuals, box office, housekeeping, catering and hospitality, technical, programming, duty managers and marketing made this win a reality and I am so proud to be a part of the team.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The REYTAs are a celebration of all that is good about the industry locally, recognising the hard work, talent and dedication of those who work in it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and fantastic tourism offer in the region. Congratulations to all the winners and well done to all the finalists."

The REYTAs, organised by Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), are funded through ticket sales and the support of sponsors.

Related topics:Bridlington SpaHull