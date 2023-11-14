Bridlington Spa 'proud' of their prestigious win at regional tourism awards

Bridlington Spa has won an impressive award at The Remarkable East Yorkshire Tourism Awards (REYTAs).

Bridlington Spa won the 'Remarkable Business Events Venue of the Year' award. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.

Now in its 13th year, the eagerly anticipated event event saw the region’s tourism sector come together at the Doubletree by Hilton in Hull.

A total of 65 hopeful finalists were in the running for the awards, which recognise the best individuals, attractions and hospitality businesses in the area’s tourism industry.

Bridlington Spa won the ‘Remarkable Business Events Venue’ of the year award, following months of hard work and some fantastic events.

The REYTAS awards were held in person this year, for the first time since 2019. Photo courtesy of Tom Arran.

The Judges said: "Bridlington Spa is located in the centre of the town overlooking the bay and beaches.

“The spa offers a total of eight conference rooms ranging from the Royal Hall, which holds up to 3,800 standing, down to a small meeting room for up to five people.

“Enjoy spectacular views from these function suites of the sea and harbour. The Spa is a magnet for world class talent and a versatile venue for weddings and Birthday parties, as well as any other celebrations.

“All catered for by an inhouse catering team, enthusiastic staff and first class sustainability practices."

Mark, General Manager at Bridlington Spa, said via social media: “This is a real team win, and I’m overwhelmed and privileged to work with such an amazing team.

“This win is their win, we are all only good because of the sum of our parts. Every member of staff from our casuals, box office, housekeeping, catering and hospitality, technical, programming, duty managers and marketing made this win a reality and I am so proud to be a part of the team.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The REYTAs are a celebration of all that is good about the industry locally, recognising the hard work, talent and dedication of those who work in it.

“The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and fantastic tourism offer in the region. Congratulations to all the winners and well done to all the finalists."