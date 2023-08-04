News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington St Catherine's support group to host celebration of literary icon Anne Bronte next month

A special celebration of the overlooked literary inspiration Anne Bronte, who is buried in Scarborough, will be taking place at a Church near Bridlington
By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST
A celebration of Anne Bronte's life is set to take place at Sewerby Methodist Church. Photo: Google Maps/ St Catherine's Hospice Support GroupA celebration of Anne Bronte's life is set to take place at Sewerby Methodist Church. Photo: Google Maps/ St Catherine's Hospice Support Group
A celebration of Anne Bronte's life is set to take place at Sewerby Methodist Church. Photo: Google Maps/ St Catherine's Hospice Support Group

Most people have heard of the Bronte sisters, but usually the focus is upon Charlotte and Emily, who wrote Jane Eyre and Wuthering Heights.

The younger and quieter sister Anne was overshadowed by her older sisters in her lifetime and overlooked since her death.

Accomplished Bridlington author sets up writing group to help community put thei...
A celebration of Anne Bronte’s life will take place in the Sewerby Methodist Church Hall in September, organised by members of the Bridlington St Catherine’s Hospice support group.

Ann Powell will tell the story of Anne’s life interspersed by music by pianist Ann Airton.

Yorkshire woman Anne Powell is a life-long lover of the Brontes- she was a trustee of the Bronte Society and winner of the 2020 King Lear Short Story Prize.

Ann Airton won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music, and has performed widely in the UK, Denmark, Canada, Cyprus and New Zealand.

The event will then be followed by a raffle and refreshments in Sewerby Methodist Church Hall.

All proceeds will go towards St Catherine’s Hospice. Proceedings start at 2pm on Thursday September 7.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from members of the support group by telephoning 01262 673831 or 01262 604276.

Visitors can also pay by card and collect their tickets on the day by phoning the hospice on 01723 378406. All proceeds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

