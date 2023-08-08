A Tesco store in Bridlington is launching a scheme to help children with autism feel more comfortable while shopping.

The scheme, which has been adopted in a few other Tesco stores, provides sensory bags filled with items that can help autistic children cope with the busy and stimulating environment of a supermarket.

These bags contain items such as noise-cancelling headphones, fidget toys and emotion cards. They are available to borrow from the customer service desk.

The scheme was recently launched by a store in Scotland. Checkout Manager Jen Scott, who is a grandma to a non-verbal autistic child, saw this as a great idea to implement in Tesco Bridlington.

Store Manager, Phil Hasselby is excited to provide the tools parents might need to make shopping experiences easier and make them a positive experience for everyone.

Mr Hasselby said: “ We want everyone to feel welcome in our store, and this scheme is just one way we can do that.

“We also have our quiet hours on a Wednesday and a Saturday 9am, when we turn down the lights, and the music, and we try not to use our tannoy system.”