Bridlington Young Farmers delight at scooping club of the year award
Bridlington Young Farmers Club is celebrating a very successful year following an AGM at Bishop Burton College.
The group was awarded Club of the Year 2022 at the East Riding Young Farmers annual general meeting.
The club was also awarded the Sir William Prince Smith Trophy in 2020.
The club scooped first place in the Club Programme competition at the meeting.
Lucy Dixon, the club’s secretary, claimed first place in the 200 Rose Bowls Cup for giving outstanding service to the club in 2021, and she also won first place in the Margaret Osborne Cup for the member gaining the highest number of points in cattle judging classes.
Club chairman Jamie Wade has been elected as County Vice-Chairman at the East Riding Young Farmers group.
The club also had a very successful County Spring Competitions Day with many of the members being placed in various competitions.
If you are between 12-28 and interested in joining the club visit its Facebook page.