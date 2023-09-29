Bridlington's Age UK shop teams up with The Wombles for autumnal donation drive
The Wombles, who champion all things environmental, have been working with Age UK throughout the year, to encourage people to join the sustainable movement.
With summer finally coming to an end, the much-loved characters have joined the Age UK shop, located on The Promenade, to encourage Bridlington people to have an end of season clear out - donating any items they no longer want or need.
Vicki Cole, Bridlington Age UK shop manager said:: “We’ve been working with The Wombles throughout the year as they celebrate their 50th anniversary, encouraging people to join the sustainable movement and do their bit for the environment.
“To kick-start a new season we’re encouraging everyone in Bridlington to have a clear out and donate any quality items they no longer need.
“People can also get their hands on our new range of limited-edition Wombles products, including calendars and greetings cards, perfect for the coming festive season and year ahead.
“Donating clothes to the Age UK on the Promenade, not only ensures that items can be reused and live for longer, but funds raised from donations and sales ensure that the Charity can support more older people across the country.”
Age UK shops raise funds to support vital services for older people, including the Charity’s free and confidential national Advice Line, its Telephone Friendship Service and The Silver Line Helpline. Items donated are sold on to be loved again, raising funds for the Charity, whilst also helping to reduce waste and landfill.