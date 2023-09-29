News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Will it be sunny this weekend? Here is the weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

After the bad weather brought by Storm Agnes, the Yorkshire coast is expected to see much calmer weather, according to the Met Office
By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
The weather is expected to settle on the Yorkshire coast over this weekend, according to the Met Office.The weather is expected to settle on the Yorkshire coast over this weekend, according to the Met Office.
The weather is expected to settle on the Yorkshire coast over this weekend, according to the Met Office.

This weekend is predicted to stay rather windy but largely dry with sunny spells.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ for the weekend.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Yorkshire coast this weekend, according to the Met Office

Read More
Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Most Popular

Today:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dry and bright start with some sunshine for many. More cloud bubbling up during the morning, with the risk of an isolated shower for the afternoon, but still with sunny spells. Becoming rather windy.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 29mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:06am and high tide is expected at 17:05pm.

Tonight:

Any showers easing then mostly dry with clear spells overnight. This perhaps giving some chilly temperatures in rural spots, possibly with the odd fog patch developing. Winds easing.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Dry and bright at first but clouding over during the morning, ahead of persistent rain arriving during the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Wind strengthening later. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 13 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:46am and high tide is expected at 17:44pm.

Sunday:

Any early rain Sunday clearing to sunshine and showers. Winds easing. Bright start Monday, but further rain or showers possible.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 15 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 12:24pm and high tide is expected at 18:24pm.

Related topics:ScarboroughYorkshireWhitbyBridlingtonMet Office