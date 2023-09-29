Will it be sunny this weekend? Here is the weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

The weather is expected to settle on the Yorkshire coast over this weekend, according to the Met Office.

This weekend is predicted to stay rather windy but largely dry with sunny spells.

The pollen forecast is set at ‘low’ for the weekend.

Today:

A dry and bright start with some sunshine for many. More cloud bubbling up during the morning, with the risk of an isolated shower for the afternoon, but still with sunny spells. Becoming rather windy.

Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Winds may be around 29mph, making it feel like 14 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:06am and high tide is expected at 17:05pm.

Tonight:

Any showers easing then mostly dry with clear spells overnight. This perhaps giving some chilly temperatures in rural spots, possibly with the odd fog patch developing. Winds easing.

Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Saturday:

Dry and bright at first but clouding over during the morning, ahead of persistent rain arriving during the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times. Wind strengthening later. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Winds may be around 14mph, making it feel like 13 °C.

Low tide in Scarborough is expected around 11:46am and high tide is expected at 17:44pm.

Sunday:

Any early rain Sunday clearing to sunshine and showers. Winds easing. Bright start Monday, but further rain or showers possible.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, making it feel like 15 °C.