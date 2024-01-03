Bridlington's annual Big Sing was 'very successful' with carolers raising £500 for charity
Bridlington Christian Aid group joined the carol singing in the shopping centre and managed to accrue £500 for the charity.
The international development charity’s 2023 Christmas Appeal has been shining a light on stories from a region of Bangladesh where young women are working to change their futures.
Funds raised from the Bridlington event will help projects around the world, overseen by local organisations, such as a group of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh who are using new technology to revive traditional crafts such as beadwork, quilting, and making clothing to sell online.
Carol singing organiser Janet Padwick said: “We had a very successful day carol singing with four local churches doing one hour each. We raised £475 and £25 in donations has been added, making a total of £500.”
Thanks to supporters throughout the UK, Christian Aid’s partner, Aid Comilla, has helped by providing education, equipment and funds.
Training and mentoring are available on everything from gender rights to e-commerce; funds are provided for equipment such as smartphones; and internet access points have been installed to connect this remote area to new global markets.
