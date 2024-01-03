News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington's annual Big Sing was 'very successful' with carolers raising £500 for charity

The annual Bridlington Big Sing to support Christian Aid struck a chord with shoppers at the Promenades centre and raised a total of £500 just before Christmas.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 16:20 GMT
The Sewerby Methodist church group during the Big Sing in the Promenades shopping centre.The Sewerby Methodist church group during the Big Sing in the Promenades shopping centre.
The Sewerby Methodist church group during the Big Sing in the Promenades shopping centre.

Bridlington Christian Aid group joined the carol singing in the shopping centre and managed to accrue £500 for the charity.

The international development charity’s 2023 Christmas Appeal has been shining a light on stories from a region of Bangladesh where young women are working to change their futures.

Funds raised from the Bridlington event will help projects around the world, overseen by local organisations, such as a group of entrepreneurs in Bangladesh who are using new technology to revive traditional crafts such as beadwork, quilting, and making clothing to sell online.

Carol singing organiser Janet Padwick said: “We had a very successful day carol singing with four local churches doing one hour each. We raised £475 and £25 in donations has been added, making a total of £500.”

Thanks to supporters throughout the UK, Christian Aid’s partner, Aid Comilla, has helped by providing education, equipment and funds.

Training and mentoring are available on everything from gender rights to e-commerce; funds are provided for equipment such as smartphones; and internet access points have been installed to connect this remote area to new global markets.

Visit www.christianaid.org.uk if you would like to support Christian Aid.

