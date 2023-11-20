Bridlington's Christmas Food Festival and lights switch on was 'one of the biggest events' the town has seen
The Bridlington Food Festival has become a calendar staple after starting this summer, with each festival getting bigger than the last.
The most recent festival was held on November 19, and had approximately 60 stalls of foodie and festive delights to choose from.
From Christmas gifts and desserts, to pizza and pancakes, the variety at the festival was well received. The festive theme was prominent, with hot chestnut and hog roast stalls keeping visitors warm in the cool November weather.
Look North’s Peter Levy alongside Santa Claus and the Mayor of Bridlington switched on the Christmas lights at 5:30pm, with hundreds of eager visitors crowding the streets to watch.
Santa’s sleigh also visited the town’s centre, and over 250 children visited Santa’s Grotto that was located in the Specsavers.
Angela Langton, owner of Bridlington and York shop Angela Bare, started the festival in honour of her parents who were market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site.
Ms Langton said: “Well where do I start! The food festivals have just got bigger and better- with the grand finale in November to top them all.
“It was a fantastic team effort to pull off one of the biggest events that Bridlington has ever seen. The support was fantastic! A huge thank you to everyone who was involved.”
After the incredible success of this year’s festivals, plans are already underway for the market to come back in 2024- dates yet to be confirmed.