Bridlington's Christmas Food Festival and lights switch on was 'one of the biggest events' the town has seen

The eagerly awaited Christmas Food Festival in Bridlington was a major success, with hundreds of visitors attending the festive lights switch on.

The Christmas Food Festival brought 60 stalls to King Street, with hundred of visitors coming to the town centre to peruse. Photo: TFC Photography.

The Bridlington Food Festival has become a calendar staple after starting this summer, with each festival getting bigger than the last.

The most recent festival was held on November 19, and had approximately 60 stalls of foodie and festive delights to choose from.

From Christmas gifts and desserts, to pizza and pancakes, the variety at the festival was well received. The festive theme was prominent, with hot chestnut and hog roast stalls keeping visitors warm in the cool November weather.

There was a wide variety of food on offer, as well as festive themed gifts. Photo: TFC Photography.

Look North’s Peter Levy alongside Santa Claus and the Mayor of Bridlington switched on the Christmas lights at 5:30pm, with hundreds of eager visitors crowding the streets to watch.

Santa’s sleigh also visited the town’s centre, and over 250 children visited Santa’s Grotto that was located in the Specsavers.

Angela Langton, owner of Bridlington and York shop Angela Bare, started the festival in honour of her parents who were market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site.

Ms Langton said: “Well where do I start! The food festivals have just got bigger and better- with the grand finale in November to top them all.

“It was a fantastic team effort to pull off one of the biggest events that Bridlington has ever seen. The support was fantastic! A huge thank you to everyone who was involved.”