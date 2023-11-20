There are still tickets available to climb on board the first ever Santa Express land train in Bridlington.

The Santa Express land train will be up and running on every weekend starting November 25 until Christmas Eve.

Passengers will have the chance to meet festive driver “Noel”, who will check that all passengers are on the “Nice List” and get them ready for their journey to the North Pole.

Once at the North Pole, passengers can write and decorate their very own Christmas wish to display on their tree at home, make some magical reindeer food, or even visit “Mrs Claus’s Kitchen” to purchase a festive drink or snack.

Novisit to the North Pole would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus.

All children aged 2-12 will receive a present from Santa when they visit the North Pole on the Santa Express.

Kirsty Salisbury, the council’s general manager, Coastal, said: “We are so excited to be able to add something brand new, magical and exciting to Bridlington during the run-up to Christmas! Don’t miss out – book your tickets now!”

Tickets are priced at £10 per person and are available online at: eryc.link/santaexpress

The Santa Express will run on the following days:

November 25 and 26

December 2 and 3

December 9 and 10

December 16 and 17

It will run at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm every day, apart from December 24 when it will be running at 10am and 12.30pm only.