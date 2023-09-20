Bridlington's Jewellers Academy celebrates impressive win at national awards and 'makes a name for itself' in the industry
The specialised training centre based in the centre of Bridlington won 'Best Service Provider‘ at the UK Jewellery Awards.
The special awards ceremony took place this month at the Hilton Metropole hotel in London.
The judges at the awards noted the modern and unique style of training and the centre’s affiliation with leading equipment manufacturers.
Also of note is the centre’s international links and relationships, which includes the formation of the first European laser technology training centre, which could put Bridlington on the map for jewellery training.
One judge at the awards said: “It’s great to see a training centre performing so well and making a name for itself.”
Derek Boyd, founder of the Jewellers Academy, is a Goldsmith and Swiss trained watch/clockmaker who has over 20 years worth of training.
In 2011, Mr Boyd relocated his retail jewellery business ‘The Workshop’ to a building in the heart of Bridlington town centre. He refurbished the upper floors and created state of the art workshops in order to train people in many different trades- all relating to the jewellery industry.
At present the training is commercially focused, however there are plans in the works for the centre to open its doors to hobbyists and creative jewellery makers in the coming months.
Derek Boyd, founder, said: “As founder of the Jewellers Academy I simply could not be prouder of the achievement this business has made in such a brief time and I thank everyone for the good wishes we have received.
“It truly has been heartwarming. I knew the award was important within the UK jewellery Industry, but I certainly did not realise the enormity of the award as there is no bigger or more important prize within the UK industry… truly unbelievable!
“The Retail Jewellers put on a show in London at the Hilton with all the razzamatazz you can imagine and it will be a night that will stay long in my memory!
“We met some of the loveliest people from the trade when we were there, many of whom want to collaborate with us over the coming months, it was such a friendly atmosphere!”Visit https://thejewellersacademy.com/ or contact [email protected] for further information.