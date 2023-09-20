A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Bridlington today. Photo: Anne Shelley.

The alert was updated at 6:57pm last night by the Environment Agency, and will now be in place for most of today (September 20).

The alert covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said properties could be at risk of flooding and that residents should prepare themselves and their properties.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

The Met Office has also predicted strong winds in Bridlington, with a high of 41mph expected at approximately 12:00pm.

To check areas affected by the flood warning, visit the Environment Agency flood map.