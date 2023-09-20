News you can trust since 1882
Flood alert issued for Bridlington- Here’s what you need to know

A yellow flood alert has been issued for the North Sea coast at Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Bridlington today. Photo: Anne Shelley.A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Bridlington today. Photo: Anne Shelley.
A flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for Bridlington today. Photo: Anne Shelley.

The alert was updated at 6:57pm last night by the Environment Agency, and will now be in place for most of today (September 20).

The alert covers the North Sea coast, from Bridlington to Barmston.

Here is your weather report for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said properties could be at risk of flooding and that residents should prepare themselves and their properties.

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency said: “Monitor local water levels and weather conditions. Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

The Met Office has also predicted strong winds in Bridlington, with a high of 41mph expected at approximately 12:00pm.

To check areas affected by the flood warning, visit the Environment Agency flood map.

VIsit https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/what-to-do-in-a-flood#what-to-do-if-you-get-a-flood-alert to find out government guidelines on dealing with a flood.

