Bridlington’s Lifeboat team preparing to welcome visitors during open day later this month

Mascot Stormy Stan is pictured with Bridlington RNLI’s all-weather boat Antony Patrick Jones. Photo courtesy of Mike Milner/RNLI

The volunteer crew and fundraisers are preparing to welcome the public to the 2022 lifeboat station for the first time since the pandemic.

Bridlington Lifeboat has celebrated their open day (formerly known as flag day) on the last Saturday of July for over 50 years, and this year follows that trend.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 30 between 11am to 4pm at the Bridlington Lifeboat turning circle, where the public will be able to meet the lifeboat crew and the fundraisers to see what it is like to be a volunteer for the RNLI as well as see at close quarters the two lifeboats at the station, which are the Shannon class all-weather boat Antony Patrick Jones and the D class inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open day event will take place on Saturday, July 30 between 11am to 4pm at the Bridlington Lifeboat turning circle. Photo courtesy of Mike Milner/RNLI

Bob Taylor, Lifeboat Water Safety Officer at RNLI Bridlington said: “The station will also be holding some fun activities such as, challenge the crew to ‘kit up’ in lifeboat safety gear.

“Other fun activities include a frisbee challenge, an octopus surprise, hook a lifeboat, soak the crew and so much more.

“There will also be a raffle, refreshments, a prosecco and oyster stand with chilli jam and dinky donuts available. Lifeguards, coastguards and other water safety assets will also be in attendance.

“The event this year will be sponsored by Richardson’s Ford of Bridlington and Bridlington Gold Coast radio will be hosting the event with a live broadcast.

“Bridlington Mayor Councillor Mike Heslop-Mullens will open the event at 11am.

“This is the first full open day since the pandemic as the last two years were virtual in 2020 and a much smaller event in 2021 with no crew present.