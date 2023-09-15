Sewerby Hall are seeking actors to help add to the spooky experience of their Halloween event in October.

The venue near Bridlington is looking for people to join the cast of its ‘Scareoween’ fright attraction, which is being held from October 26 to 31.

Set inside the historic hall, this brand-new immersive, entertainment experience for brave families, friends and those who dare to enter will combine live performers and special effects to walk guests through a living ghost story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production is being designed and produced by AtmosFEAR! Scare Entertainment, Europe’s biggest scare entertainment company, who have produced similar experiences all over the world.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone interested in this acting experience opportunity should email [email protected]

No acting experience is necessary, training will be provided, but all applicants must be aged 18-plus.

A free workshop will be held on Saturday 23 September 23 for applicants by AtmosFear! Scare Entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email the address above before Thursday September 21 to book a place on the workshop and receive further details.

Those selected to take part in the workshop must be available from 26-31 October.

About ‘Scareoween’:

Inspired by local history, ‘Scareoween’ will present a fictitious story set in the Victorian heyday of spiritualism and the supernatural.

Guests will enter the experience in a small group to explore the darkened interiors of the hall and encounter a hoard of characters and scares as the story comes to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who want to hang around, the spookiness will continue with Eerie Tales in the Courtyard, performed by Spotlight Theatre, where guests will be able to grab refreshments from the Clock Tower Café, to watch, listen and be prepared to be entertained.

‘Scareoween’ will unlock its doors nightly between Thursday 26 October and Tuesday 31 October from 6pm.