Sell out Winter Wonderland set to return to Bridlington's Sewerby Hall this December

Tickets for Sewerby Hall's sell out Winter Wonderland events are now available.

An all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds, and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.

This year's Sewerby Winter Woodland will include a new route and a new theme - a chance to embark on a Magical Christmas Rescue, along with a host of cheerful festive characters.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Winter Wonderland will have a brand new route and theme this year.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special exhibition called ‘Christmas is The Nutcracker’ will add to the magic. The exhibition is set on Christmas Eve many years ago, where toys come to life and take the children on an unforgettable adventure. To compliment the exhibition, there will also be the Nutcracker trail and festive activities around the house

Food and drinks will be available from the Clock Tower Café, Stables Pizza Company, and Love Hog Roast.

The courtyard marquee will also house a fully licensed bar.

As a new addition for 2023, there will also be a chance for visitors to browse craft stalls from local vendors, which will have wonderful trinkets available for purchase.

Refreshments will be available to purchase along the route as well as enjoying toasted marshmallows at an additional charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be special relaxed performances that feature reduced volume, no haze or smoke machines, and the characters in the woodland will be aware of sensory needs. These relaxed performances will be held on Sunday 10 December at 4.30pm and 5pm, with the full experience recommencing from 5.30pm.