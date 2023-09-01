News you can trust since 1882
Sell out Winter Wonderland set to return to Bridlington's Sewerby Hall this December

The hugely popular Sewerby Winter Woodland will return to Sewerby Hall and Gardens this Christmas, with tickets now available for the sell out event.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
An all-new spectacular display of lights, sounds, and special effects will bring the grounds to life for a great evening out this festive season.

This year's Sewerby Winter Woodland will include a new route and a new theme - a chance to embark on a Magical Christmas Rescue, along with a host of cheerful festive characters.

    A special exhibition called ‘Christmas is The Nutcracker’ will add to the magic. The exhibition is set on Christmas Eve many years ago, where toys come to life and take the children on an unforgettable adventure. To compliment the exhibition, there will also be the Nutcracker trail and festive activities around the house

    Food and drinks will be available from the Clock Tower Café, Stables Pizza Company, and Love Hog Roast.

    The courtyard marquee will also house a fully licensed bar.

    As a new addition for 2023, there will also be a chance for visitors to browse craft stalls from local vendors, which will have wonderful trinkets available for purchase.

    Refreshments will be available to purchase along the route as well as enjoying toasted marshmallows at an additional charge.

    There will be special relaxed performances that feature reduced volume, no haze or smoke machines, and the characters in the woodland will be aware of sensory needs. These relaxed performances will be held on Sunday 10 December at 4.30pm and 5pm, with the full experience recommencing from 5.30pm.

    Visit https://www.bridspa.com/whats-on/events/?entry=426603 to book tickets and for more information.

