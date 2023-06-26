News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Bridlington's Sewerby Hall 'thrilled' as baby penguin takes its first swim

A Humboldt penguin chick born at Sewerby Hall and Gardens has taken its very first dip in the pool to cool off during the heatwave.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:12 BST

The chick – the second grandchild of the late Rosie – is just over two months old, having hatched on Easter Saturday, April 8.

Penguin parents Sigsbee and Twinnie watched as the youngster ventured out of its nest and took the plunge in the cooling waters of the enclosure, enjoying its very first swim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Pickering, head zookeeper at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We’re thrilled to see the chick take its first swim around the pool and I’m sure this will be a special sight for lots of our visitors.

The penguin chick at Sewerby Hall will be given a name once its sex is knownThe penguin chick at Sewerby Hall will be given a name once its sex is known
The penguin chick at Sewerby Hall will be given a name once its sex is known
Most Popular

“Its parents are very proud to see their baby growing up and starting to explore the enclosure.”

The chick will be given a name once its sex is known. Zookeepers are unable to tell whether it is a male or female until it loses its baby feathers and the formation of its head becomes apparent.

Grandmother penguin Rosie, who was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins, died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, her grandchild is already proving a big hit with visitors to zoo who want to catch a glimpse as it learns to swim.

Read More
Bridlington care home resident receives over 300 cards for her 100th birthday
Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlingtonGardens