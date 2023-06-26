The chick – the second grandchild of the late Rosie – is just over two months old, having hatched on Easter Saturday, April 8.

Penguin parents Sigsbee and Twinnie watched as the youngster ventured out of its nest and took the plunge in the cooling waters of the enclosure, enjoying its very first swim.

John Pickering, head zookeeper at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We’re thrilled to see the chick take its first swim around the pool and I’m sure this will be a special sight for lots of our visitors.

The penguin chick at Sewerby Hall will be given a name once its sex is known

“Its parents are very proud to see their baby growing up and starting to explore the enclosure.”

The chick will be given a name once its sex is known. Zookeepers are unable to tell whether it is a male or female until it loses its baby feathers and the formation of its head becomes apparent.

Grandmother penguin Rosie, who was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins, died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.

