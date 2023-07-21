Bridlington's Tesco team took part in the 30th anniversary of Race for Life and raised £3100 for Cancer Research
A team of 30 staff members from the Bridlington based superstore took part in the Pretty Muddy 5k, held at The Costello Playing Fields.
Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone can take part in, no matter their fitness level
In it’s 30th year, Race for Life raises vital money for Cancer Research, to help find a cure for all types of cancer.
Being acknowledged as one of the top fundraisers of the day, the team at Bridlington Tesco have managed to raise a massive £3100 through turning the store pink, with non-uniform, sponsorship, bake stalls, and customer donations.
A spokesperson from the team said: “The team would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved, we are humbled by the generosity of everyone.”