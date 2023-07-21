A team of 30 staff members from the Bridlington based superstore took part in the Pretty Muddy 5k, held at The Costello Playing Fields.

Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone can take part in, no matter their fitness level

In it’s 30th year, Race for Life raises vital money for Cancer Research, to help find a cure for all types of cancer.

The team at Tesco, Bridlington, took part in Race for Life this year.

Being acknowledged as one of the top fundraisers of the day, the team at Bridlington Tesco have managed to raise a massive £3100 through turning the store pink, with non-uniform, sponsorship, bake stalls, and customer donations.