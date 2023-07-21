News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Bridlington's Tesco team took part in the 30th anniversary of Race for Life and raised £3100 for Cancer Research

A Tesco store in Bridlington took on a muddy 5k, turned the store pink and arranged bake sales in order to raise £3100 for the 30th anniversary of Race for Life
By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

A team of 30 staff members from the Bridlington based superstore took part in the Pretty Muddy 5k, held at The Costello Playing Fields.

Pretty Muddy is a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone can take part in, no matter their fitness level

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In it’s 30th year, Race for Life raises vital money for Cancer Research, to help find a cure for all types of cancer.

The team at Tesco, Bridlington, took part in Race for Life this year.The team at Tesco, Bridlington, took part in Race for Life this year.
The team at Tesco, Bridlington, took part in Race for Life this year.
Most Popular

Being acknowledged as one of the top fundraisers of the day, the team at Bridlington Tesco have managed to raise a massive £3100 through turning the store pink, with non-uniform, sponsorship, bake stalls, and customer donations.

A spokesperson from the team said: “The team would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone involved, we are humbled by the generosity of everyone.”

Another fundraiser will be taking place, but this time it is Bridlington’s Mayoress who will be skydiving to raise money for local charities.

Related topics:BridlingtonMayoress