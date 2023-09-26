Ulrome Sands looking south. Photo courtesy of Neil Theasby

East Riding of Yorkshire Council (ERYC) has secured £15m of funding up to March 2027 to help communities and businesses respond to the impacts of erosion both now – and in the future.

Through the Changing Coasts East Riding project, the council wants to bring people together with a team of specialists to explore how to design and create communities that are resilient to the impacts of coastal change.

The project will be hosting a number of drop-in sessions to discuss the issue. They are at:

•Skipsea Village Hall on Wednesday, October 11

•Barmston Village Hall on Thursday, October 12

•Aldbrough Village Hall on Tuesday, October 17

•Atwick Village Hall on Thursday, October 19

•Withernsea Meridian Centre on Monday, October 23

•Easington Community Hall on Wednesday, October 25

•The Cross Keys, Cowden on Thursday, November 2

All the drop-in sessions run from 2pm to 7pm.

Examples of the activities that could be funded through the Changing Coasts East Riding project include:

•Improving our shared understanding of current and future coastal erosion risk.

•Replacing and relocating community assets at risk from coastal erosion.

•Delivering small-scale community housing schemes.

•Investigating temporary uses of coastal land for community use and/or habitat creation.

•Exploring new ways of financing coastal transition.

•Working with individual communities and businesses to develop bespoke long-term coastal transition plans.

•Developing a long-term plan for sustainable coastal transition in the East Riding.

The list is not exhaustive, and ERYC wants to talk to communities and businesses about their needs and how they see their community in the future. It is vital that communities share their ideas, so that they are at the forefront of the decision making and planning process.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, portfolio holder for heritage and coastal, said: “I would urge everyone to become involved with this as it affects us all and future generations to come. It is an exciting opportunity not to be missed. Together we can make a difference!”