British Army recruiting in Scarborough later this week

The British Army is visiting Scarborough later this week to speak to potential soldiers.

This Friday and Saturday (Aug 9 and 10), the Army will be at the RNLI station in Scarborough by the West Pier and will be joined by the Yorkshire Regiment.

There will be several activities for local residents to get involved with and speak to serving soldiers about their experiences of life in the Army.

There will be Army Weapons systems on display, alongside the advanced new Virtus combat protection system.

Virtus uses the latest materials and offers the same protection as Osprey body armour but is significantly lighter, moves with the body more easily and produces a slimmer profile.

The amount of protection employed can be scaled up or down to match the type of threat by adding or removing soft armour pads and hard ballistic plates.

Visitors are encouraged to take a detailed look at this feat of innovation.

Lance Corporal Brough has been in the Army for eight years and said: “I’ve had the opportunity to travel around the world in my role, from cold weather training in Norway to gaining my mountain biking and ski instructor qualifications while being paid.

“In my role, I’m a vehicle mechanic and after going to York College I found that the opportunities to work on a more diverse range of vehicles appealed to me, so I joined the Army to pursue my interest.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and answering questions about my experiences in the Army”.

Today and tomorrow (Aug 5 and 6) the Army will be in Parliament Street in York city centre, Selby market on Wednesday (Aug 7) and Northallerton high street on Aug 8.