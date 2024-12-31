Busiest year on record for 'dedicated' Bridlington Coastguard team
Up to New Year’s Eve, and with 2024 drawing to a close, the team had attended 237 calls for assistance over the calendar year.
The Bridlington Coastguard volunteers had been involved in a range of challenging incidents over the year, including the rescue of people cut off by the tide, people in the water, dogs and people over cliffs, and medical incidents to name a few.
Reported on their Facebook page, they said: “This year we have worked alongside our coastguard colleagues from area 6, in particular our flank stations Filey and Hornsea, along with the Local RNLI lifeboats from Bridlington and Flamborough – and not to forget our friends and colleagues from Humberside Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.
"We look forward to continuing our close working relationships in 2025.
“We are always very grateful for the love and support of our families and of-course the public, who help while we undertake our important rescue work in the Bridlington area.
"A huge shout out must go to our volunteers who turn out at all times of day and night in all weathers to bring your loved ones back when they find themselves in trouble at the coast.
"Without their dedication we would not be able to provide the service we do.
"Our team in Bridlington is made up of ordinary people who come and do extraordinary things.”
Recruitment for volunteer coastguard rescue officer is now open – people can visit their Facebook page if interested in joining.
