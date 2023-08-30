Businesses and community groups encouraged to join Scarborough Pride parade

The parade, which is sponsored by Scarborough based McCain Foods, will kick off a day packed with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Ru Paul Drag Race star Cheryl Hole will get the parade underway at 11am from Scarborough Spa, and participants will follow a circular route along Westborough, Newborough and Eastborough before returning to the Spa for an afternoon packed with some of the very best performances in Scarborough.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scarborough Pride committee members Sarah Jarrett, Linzie Ross and Sarah Fenwick at Leeds Pride

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee member Sarah Fenwick said: “Pride parades originated to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969.

“It is important to Scarborough Pride to uphold that tradition of openly challenging discrimination and championing LGBTQ+ rights.

“We’d really like businesses along the parade route to put out flags and do Pride themed windows to show their support for the event.”

Glitterbeam FM will keep proceedings moving on the Yorkshire Coast BID stage, while Scarborough favourite Krystal Temple will host the main stage featuring performances from drag artist Michael Marouli and Years and Years tribute act Starburst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various activities will be on offer in the family area provided by Curious Arts, and family friendly entertainment will be available on the Sun Court Stage hosted by Candy Redhall and by Belle-de-Ball.

Other performances on the day will come from drag king Jason the Dream and the children of Studio 3 Dance School and Starstruck who will perform a number from Everybody’s Talking about Jamie.

Entertainment finishes at the Spa finishes at 6pm but will be followed by Bonkers Bingo - the Official Pride After Party, hosted by Ru Paul Drag Race queen Crystal Canadia at Mecca Bingo

Parade coordinator Richard Milburn spoke about why the event is important to him, he said: “I want to help build an inclusive and supportive community where people can be themselves, connect with each other and celebrate diversity and creativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want young people to grow up (like I did) in a town where there was no visible LGBTQIA+ presence, so we need to build events, groups and venues that are attractive, safe and inclusive.”

If you or your business or community group would like to join the parade you can find out more and sign up at www.scarboroughpride.co.uk/the-parade.