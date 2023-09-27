News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Canine Carnival at Bridlington's Sewerby Hall raised more than £1300 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue

Hundreds of dog lovers and parading pooches turned up at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for the first ever Canine Carnival this month.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST
The team from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, alongside Sharron Wilson of ERYC, the winner of Best in Show and owners.The team from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, alongside Sharron Wilson of ERYC, the winner of Best in Show and owners.
The team from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, alongside Sharron Wilson of ERYC, the winner of Best in Show and owners.

The hugely popular event was run in partnership with, and in aid of, Jerry Green Dog Rescue and helped them raise over £1300 of vital funds to help them care for and rehome dogs in need of a second chance.

Peter Dennis from Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: “This event was a true celebration of our furry friends, filled with tail-wagging fun and heart-warming moments. It's incredible to see the community come together to support such a fantastic cause.

Read More
IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photos of Bridlington's fantastic dogs, sent in by read...
Sewerby Hall's first Canine Carnival has raised £1300 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue.Sewerby Hall's first Canine Carnival has raised £1300 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
Sewerby Hall's first Canine Carnival has raised £1300 for Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Every pound raised will make a meaningful difference to the lives of dogs in need. A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful volunteers, dedicated attendees, and Sharron Wilson, Events Officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who made this day possible. We can't wait to continue this tradition of love and support for our canine companions.”

Visitors on the day got the chance to participate in dog shows, which saw large numbers of entrants standing patiently in the show ring, proving a very difficult job for the Jerry Green judges.

Rosettes were awarded for first, second and third, with the winner of each class returning for the Best in Show category at the end of the day, which was won by Jasper the Springer Spaniel.

The demo ring was busy throughout the day with dogs trying their skill at the have a go Brid Bay Flyball and strutting their stuff on the Oh my Dog, Beverley dog/catwalk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marie Gascoigne, General Manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We have enjoyed welcoming our four-legged friends throughout the year and this was the perfect event and setting to celebrate the end of the summer season with everyone. We look forward to hosting it again in 2024.”

Related topics:Sewerby HallBridlingtonGardens