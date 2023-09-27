The team from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, alongside Sharron Wilson of ERYC, the winner of Best in Show and owners.

The hugely popular event was run in partnership with, and in aid of, Jerry Green Dog Rescue and helped them raise over £1300 of vital funds to help them care for and rehome dogs in need of a second chance.

Peter Dennis from Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: “This event was a true celebration of our furry friends, filled with tail-wagging fun and heart-warming moments. It's incredible to see the community come together to support such a fantastic cause.

“Every pound raised will make a meaningful difference to the lives of dogs in need. A heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful volunteers, dedicated attendees, and Sharron Wilson, Events Officer at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who made this day possible. We can't wait to continue this tradition of love and support for our canine companions.”

Visitors on the day got the chance to participate in dog shows, which saw large numbers of entrants standing patiently in the show ring, proving a very difficult job for the Jerry Green judges.

Rosettes were awarded for first, second and third, with the winner of each class returning for the Best in Show category at the end of the day, which was won by Jasper the Springer Spaniel.

The demo ring was busy throughout the day with dogs trying their skill at the have a go Brid Bay Flyball and strutting their stuff on the Oh my Dog, Beverley dog/catwalk.

