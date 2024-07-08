Car crashes into bus stop at Ganton near Scarborough
Firefighters were called to assist after a car crashed into a bus stop at Ganton on Saturday evening (July 6).
The call for assistance was received at 9.15pm on Saturday night.A crew from Scarborough Fire Station responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a car had crashed into a bus stop.
On the arrival of crews, all persons were out of the vehicle.
Crews made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of the police.
