Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station responded to an incident where a car had crashed into a bus stop on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to assist after a car crashed into a bus stop at Ganton on Saturday evening (July 6).

The call for assistance was received at 9.15pm on Saturday night.A crew from Scarborough Fire Station responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a car had crashed into a bus stop.

On the arrival of crews, all persons were out of the vehicle.

