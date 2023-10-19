Care home in Bridlington raise over £1,200 for their residents with special sponsored walk
Employees at HICA Group, which provides care services across Yorkshire, Lancashire and Lincolnshire, completed a challenging 10-mile walk to raise money for those people it cares for.
Staff from Kirkgate House in Bridlington and a number of care homes in Hull were joined by members of the HICA management team. They managed to complete the walk in approximately 3 hours.
HICA’s CEO Terry Peel said: “Every penny raised from our walk is going straight back into enhancing the quality of life for our residents.
“That’s an extra £1,200 towards activities, facilities, and little extras that truly make a difference.
“Our mission has always been centred on providing the best of care to our residents and fundraising activities like this enable us to go that extra mile. Thanks to everyone who got involved - it was a great afternoon.”
The walk started in Hesslewood Country Office Park and continued through Humber Bridge Country Park, across the Humber Bridge, around Far Ings Nature Reserve, and back over the bridge to Hesslewood.
Claire Gillies, an activity coordinator, said: “It was an amazing day, not just because of the money we raised, but also because of the spirit and determination we showed to finish the walk. I enjoy being involved in these kind of initiatives as it means we can all do our bit to contribute to improving the lives of those we care for.”