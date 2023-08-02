Castle Employment gift Scarborough Primary School money for new outdoor play equipment

Castle Employment Manager Mel Benson, Reception Teacher Emma Creaser and Castle Representative Emma Horton with cheering pupils.

Lindhead Primary School, located in Burniston, has recieved the donation from Castle Employment as part of the company’s ‘Giving Back’ programme.

The Giving Back programme allows the company to give a percentage of their profits back to the Scarborough company.

In the past they have support Scarborough Sea Cadets by gifting face masks during the pandemic, as well as providing books to local primary schools.

Emma Creaser, EYFS lead at Lindhead Primary School, said: “We are very grateful for the support Castle Employment Agency have given Lindhead School over the years, providing first class supply teachers and support staff at a moments notice.

"Their financial contribution of £300 towards our new upgraded EYFS outdoor play area by paying for the large scales has been welcomed. The improvement in provision has had a huge impact on the children’s learning.”

A spokesperon from Castle Employment said: “We are delighted to support Lindhead primary school by donating money to fund their new outdoor equipment through our Giving Back programme.

"Every year Castle Employment Group dedicate a percentage of our profits to our giving back program; this money is available to support charities, community groups and projects who focus on the development and support of children and young adults across the Yorkshire region to help improve their opportunities and chances for the future.

"Lindhead applied to our giving back program earlier this year to gain additional support to help provide a new piece of play equipment for their school that will encourage physical activity, creativity as well as social and learning development.

“We were incredibly pleased to be able to help them secure this new equipment, and we hope the new outdoor equipment will have a positive impact on the children across the whole school.”