Castle Howard announce theme for Christmas 2025

Christmas in Neverland in 2022

A wonderful world of imagination awaits visitors to Castle Howard for Christmas 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelfth night had barely bade farewell as Castle Howard announced the theme for its Christmas extravaganza in 2025.

Visitors to the stately home will be invited to gather their friends and family and skip down the yellow brick road to experience the house dressed as scenes from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with the same creative team that brought Alice's Christmas Wonderland and Christmas in Neverland to Castle Howard, the festive take on L. Frank Baum's much-loved story will be told with theatrical installations, immersive soundscapes and projections.

Children and adults alike will be able to delight in seeing the iconic characters and unique locations from the wonderful world of Oz, brought to life in technicolour splendour.

A statement on the Castle Howard read: “There’s no place like our home at Christmas, so click your heels and let us transport you over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz!”

To receive news about the event, and to find out when tickets are on sale, sign up to the Castle Howard newsletter at https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/whats-on/christmas-at-castle-howard.