Casualty airlifted to hospital following Flamborough slipway fall

The rescue took place as the sun set - Image: Bridlington Coastguard

A casualty has been airlifted to Scarborough Hospital following a fall at North Landing, Flamborough.

Bridlington and Filey Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked by Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre on Monday (May 12) to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service at North Landing, Flamborough, following reports of a casualty who had fallen on the slipway and sustained a head injury.

Coastguard Rescue Officers from both teams provided immediate casualty care at the scene, stabilising the individual and monitoring their condition ahead of the arrival of ambulance personnel.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance subsequently landed on the beach and airlifted the casualty to Scarborough Hospital for further treatment.

Bridlington and Filey Coastguards attended the incident

A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard said: “This incident underscores the importance of a swift and coordinated emergency response along the coastline.

“HM Coastguard continues to remind the public to take extra care near cliffs, slipways, and coastal paths—particularly during wet or slippery conditions.

“In a coastal emergency, always dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”