CCTV appeal following theft of dental products from Pickering supermarket
The incident happened at the Co-op on the Market Place in Pickering at approximately 12.30pm on Tuesday, November 7.
The suspect, who is believed to be a woman, entered the store and removed several dental products without paying for them.
Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Burrows.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230211926 when passing on information.